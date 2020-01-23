2 convicted in Talladega County denied parole

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles has denied parole requests for two inmates originally convicted in Talladega County, according to a press release issued Wednesday afternoon.
Hondalee Diana Chalkley, 45, formerly of Sylacauga, and Jovar Laprez Gamble, 33, both had hearings before the board Wednesday.
Chalkley pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing drugs to minors and one count of assault in the second degree in 2010.
She was sentenced to two concurrent life sentences on the distribution cases by former Circuit Judge Julian King and to 15 years in the assault case by former Circuit Judge Bo Hollingsworth.
According to evidence presented at the time, she had hosted a house party in 2009 and had provided marijuana to three teenage girls, ages 13, 14 and 16. The charges related to the 16-year-old were eventually dropped, and Chalkley pleaded guilty to the other two.
The assault charge stems from an incident the same night, where she gave alcohol to a 13-year-old boy who ended up in a coma. According to court records, this victim’s family racked up more than $10,000 in medical bills. At the time, Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens observed that the boy’s blood alcohol level would be considered fatal in many adults.
Court records also indicate that at the time of her guilty pleas, Chalkley had five prior felony convictions, four of them in Talladega County. According to the release from the state Board of Pardons and Paroles, her first felony conviction was for burglary in the third degree in 2001. She was sentenced to two years in prison in that case.
Her parole was opposed by Sylacauga police Chief Kelley Johnson, according to the release.
Gamble was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to burglary in the first degree in 2008. Court records show he broke into a residence occupied by a husband and wife and their infant grandchild, then struck the wife several times in the back of the head with a gun butt. He does not appear to have had any previous felony convictions.
According to the release, a representative of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office opposed Gamble’s release, saying he had been charged with sexual assault while in prison.