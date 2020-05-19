Contract employee for New South Express tests positive for COVID-19

TALLADEGA -- A contract employee of New South Express who has not been in the facility in nearly a week has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Senior Vice President of New South East Scott Wilson, the contractor was symptomatic and was refused entry May 13. He was told to get tested, and that test came back positive Tuesday, Wilson said.
All of the employees the contractor had worked with have been informed and told to consult the company’s Human Resources Department about the need for testing or self-quarantining. The contractor’s positive test results are not expected to impact scheduling at the facility.
The contractor’s positive diagnosis has been reported to state health officials, and all areas where he may have worked have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, including common areas.
Wilson added, “Our associates have really been fantastic during this difficult time.”
New South Express is responsible for all of the transportation needs for the Honda plant in Lincoln.