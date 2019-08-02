MUNFORD -- A significant expansion to the Munford Public Library is underway.
“This is something that has been a vision of the community and library for quite some time,” Munford Mayor JoAnn Fambrough said.
The expansion will be 920 square feet in size and include a public restroom, which will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act; a resource room; a meeting room; and kitchenette.
“The extra space is something we have definitely been needing,” Munford Public Library Director Jenny Trickett said. “Our summer reading program continues to grow, and sometimes we have to use the senior center next-door for activity space. We are excited about the opportunities the expansion will provide the community.”
Fambrough and Trickett said the expansion project is being conducted in multiple phases.
“(We are)nearing the end of the first stage of the project,” Fambrough said. “It is our goal to have it finished in 2020.”
Trickett added the first stage has included laying the foundation and framing.
“Everyone has been really excited watching the progress,” Trickett said.
According to Trickett, the steps to fund the project began in 2017, and it is expected to cost approximately $110,000.
“The library received a $25,000 grant from the Daniel Foundation,” Trickett said. “Within a few months, we received an additional $10,000 from donations.”
Trickett noted $57,000 has been raised for the project so far from appropriated county funds, library fees and additional donations from the community.
“The remaining project costs will be handled by the town,” Trickett said. “Anyone who is interested in donating towards the project or has fundraising ideas is certainly welcome to contact us.”
Camp Custom Carpentry is handling construction for the project.
“They are out of Munford, and we are glad we were able to keep the project local,” Fambrough said.
The Munford Public Library became a member of the Alabama Public Library System in 2009.
“The library was the vision of Connie P. Beverly, who also served as the library’s first librarian.” Fambrough said. “She started it up by donating her late father’s books. She worked five years without pay.
“The library would not be what it is today if it were not for her compassion and love for our community.”
The mayor added the space first served as a band room.
“It was part of the old high school,” Fambrough said.
Trickett expressed the importance of the library to the community.
“The library has been very beneficial to our community,” Trickett said. “It is the heart of our town. People can come in who don’t have Internet access and prepare a resume or search for jobs. I have witnessed several people get a job by being able to use our resources.”
Trickett said Munford residents and students at Munford Schools may apply for a library card at no charge.
“Anyone else who is interested may sign up for a card at an affordable annual rate,” she said.
Trickett added the library also provides additional services such as printing and faxing, and also serves as a public notary.
“I just want to thank the mayor, our board and patrons, City Councilman Phillip McWilliams and everyone in the community who has helped contribute,” Trickett said.
The Munford Public Library is at 82 Railroad St.
Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Friday from 8-11 a.m.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/MunfordPublicLibrary/ or call 256-58-3600.