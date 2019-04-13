ALPINE — Construction at the new Winterboro School is moving right along, according to Talladega County Schools officials.
The future school will include grades K-12 and will merge students enrolled at Sycamore Elementary and Winterboro High schools.
However, due to a rainy winter season, the new facility will not be fully completed by the first day of the 2019-20 school year.
“Much has been accomplished with the construction process during the course of the year,” Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said.
“While an exact move-in date is yet to be determined, progress is moving forward as planned. We are hopeful that weather conditions will be favorable, so that construction will stay on track during the summer months. The new facility for the Winterboro/Sycamore community will be ideal for supporting innovative instruction at both schools.”
The community showed its support for a new school several years ago by passing an additional 5 mills of property tax.
Lacey said the passage of the tax reflected the strong commitment and investment from the Winterboro community.
“I am grateful for the enthusiasm and interest from the community as we begin the final countdown toward completion,” Lacey said.
In January 2018, the Talladega County Board of Education approved a packaged bid in the amount of $18,431,000 from Blalock Building Company for the construction of the new school.
The bid included various construction work to the building’s foundation, water treatment, furnishings and more.
“Everything is moving right along as it should be,” Talladega County Schools Director of Operations and Talladega County Commission Chair Kelvin Cunningham said. “Unfortunately, the area had a lot of rain during the winter months, which caused construction to fall behind our initial goal for the new school year. Construction has since been ongoing at the site. The contractors are working on a variety of things, including the masonry, roofing, plumbing and more.
“Realistically, it will likely be later in the fall, close to November, but that could again change with the weather conditions.”
The Talladega County Commission in March 2018 also approved an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for various roadway improvements for the new school site.
“Even after completion, the move-in process will take some time because it will involve transferring furniture and state inspection,” Cunningham said. “Ideally, the system would like to have the students and faculty move to the new school during some type of holiday break, which will make things easier on everyone. We want to thank the community for their understanding and patience. It will be worth the wait.”
-- Home staff writer Denise Sinclair contributed to this story.