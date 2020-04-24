Confetti cake becomes newest flavor of ice cream from Blue Bell

SYLACAUGA -- Blue Bell Creameries announced via press release the company has released a new flavor available in stores for its consumers starting Friday, April 24.
The new “confetti cake” flavor features cake batter ice cream combined with confetti cake pieces and multi-colored sprinkles surrounded by a swirl of blue icing.
“We have combined two party favorites, cake and ice cream, to create a flavor that is as colorful as it is delicious,” said Carl Breed, corporate sales manager for Blue Bell. “And, it tastes exactly like a cake. Confetti cake is light and has the perfect amount of sweetness.”
The flavor is available in half-gallon sizes only for a limited time.
“Our confetti cake cartons will be hard to miss at your local store,” Breed added. “The background is a blue icing covered in confetti sprinkles. Our employees were the first to see the design, and it was an instant hit.”
This isn’t Blue Bell’s first venture into cake-themed flavors. The company offers red velvet cake and cookie cake among its flavors.
Blue Bell Creameries, headquartered in Brenham, Texas, operates a plant in Sylacauga.
For more information about Blue Bell and its flavors now available in stores, visit www.bluebell.com.