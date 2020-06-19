Confederate parade, counterprotest planned in local area Sunday (with photos)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The return of racing to Talladega Superspeedway this Sunday will also see protests and counterprotests in the general vicinity of the track, although it appeared by Friday evening the protesters and counterprotesters may not even see each other.
Emily Jobe is a Munford native who lives in Atlanta.
While visiting family in Munford earlier this month, she said she saw Confederate battle flags displayed on the monument to the Battle of Munford, “and it weighed on my conscience.
“I messaged the mayor of Munford and got no response, then posted an online petition. The petition garnered 92 signatures but was generally not well-received.”
In any case, the flags were taken down, and the petition was removed, she said.
At that point, someone reposted a Facebook post by James George, of Duck Springs, Alabama, announcing a “Confederate Pride parade” for June 21.
“Attention attention attention,” the post read, “the Confederate parade will be held on Sunday the 21st at 12:00 we will meet at the pull off spot behind Stuckey’s all are welcome bring your trucks, cars, vans, bicycles, golf cars and most imported put as many Confederate flags as u can get on your vehicle…”
As it turns out, George was completely unaware of the controversy in Munford when he announced the parade.
He said he was protesting the fact NASCAR had banned the Confederate flag from its events.
“It’s not about color,” he said. “It’s just about making a stand for heritage and history. I don’t see color. I get along with everybody. All lives matter.
“History is being erased before our very eyes. It’s about the flag, it’s part of the war, part of our history. I’m (angry) that white history is being erased before my eyes and I will stand up for what I believe … What happened to George Floyd was sad, but you’re taking away our whole history for something we had nothing to do with.”
He added, “Removing monuments is just ridiculous, it’s just not right for something that happened 100 years ago to be erased like it just didn’t happen.”
When Jobe found out about the protest, she said she contacted Kris Lackey, of Anniston, to help organize a counterprotest.
Jobe explained, “It’s very simple. To African-Americans and a big portion of the U.S. population, the Confederate battle flag is a symbol of hate and oppression. It serves as a constant reminder of slavery, Jim Crow and horrific acts of violence.”
Lackey said he is also a native of Munford and has friends there. He is associated with the Anniston-based group Change In Action.
He said given that the event is scheduled for Father’s Day, he does not anticipate large crowds on either side. His organization has a history of organizing peaceful events in Calhoun County.
“We’re not really protesting,” he said. “We’re reaching out to the community, talking about community issues and looking at what and how we can change.”
A social media post affiliated with the counterprotest stated, “There’s a confederate parade at Stuckey’s in Eastaboga. It’s race weekend, so there’s going to be a lot of traffic. We need to get out and make sure they don’t feel comfortable enough to stay.”
As of Thursday, a dozen people had signed up for the counter-protest.
Meanwhile, Thursday evening, George said his proposed parade had begun to draw threats of violence, so he announced his event would not be at noon in Eastaboga. He said it would be moved to an undisclosed staging area at a different time.
The source and specific nature of the threats were not clear.