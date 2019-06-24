Talladega Police this afternoon were investigating a burglary at the Spring Street Recreation Center that occurred Saturday night, according to an incident and offense report.
Capt. John McCoy said the burglary happened between 11:42 and 11:50 p.m. There were obvious signs of forced entry.
McCoy said personnel at the rec center reported that an unknown brand laptop had been stolen, along with an orange money bag. The money bag contained around $50, he said. Both items appear to be city property.
The burglary was captured on video, although no description or other information regarding a possible suspect was available this afternoon.
Anyone with information should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.