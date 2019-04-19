TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega Tractor on April 3 hosted the Talladega County FFA Tractor Driving Contest.
Contestants were Jaylen Peters, a senior at Munford High School; Davis Oakes, a senior at Childersburg High; and Jamie Brasher, a freshman from Lincoln High.
Students were tested on identification of tractor parts and then completed a driving course with a mid-size tractor and utility trailer. Results were, first place, Brasher; second place, Oakes; and third place, Peters.
All the county schools thanked Talladega Tractor for hosting the contest and providing refreshments and prizes to the contestants.