Charleigh Piper Horsley is an 8-year-old second-grade student at Margaret Elementary School. To look at her, one would never know she has been fighting a progressive disease for two-and-a-half years called Pulmonary Hypertension – a lung disease that affects the heart.
And whenever you see Charleigh, you can’t help but notice the big smile she has on her face at all times.
“Charleigh is the most positive person I know,” said her mother, Kristin Horsley. “Despite everything she has been through, she radiates positivity everywhere.”
Charleigh was surprised last week when the St. Clair County High School Student-Government Association presented her with an $800 check at the school. Proceeds from a dance sponsored by the SGA went to Charleigh.
The money raised helps support her and her family on this long journey to new lungs. Donation jars were also placed at the Mexican restaurants throughout Margaret and Odenville for people to put money in.
Margaret’s Steven and Kristin Horsley adopted Charleigh and her brother CJ in December 2012. CJ is 11 months older than his sister and is in the fourth grade. The couple are also foster parents, and have a total of five children from the ages of 8 to 19 living with them.
Kristin Horsley said CJ has been tested and he does not carry the same gene as Charleigh.
After being treated in Colorado for a year, doctors there sent the family to St. Louis, Mo., in January.
“She does qualify for a double lung transplant, and we know that is on the horizon,” her mother said. “But we are choosing to go a different route and that is a Potts shunt. It is a heart surgery that will reroute the blood flow of the heart. This procedure has been around just the past five years. There have been 21 procedures and all 21 have been successful.”
SCCHS SGA president Autumn Keenum said it means a lot to her to be able to do this for Charleigh because she knows how much Charleigh means to her mother, who happens to be Charleigh’s teacher at school.
“Charleigh also means so much to this entire community,” Keenum said. “There have been so many people who wanted to help and have helped Charleigh. We are all so very excited for her to be able to get her new lungs in order to breathe better.”
Charleigh’s teacher, Alicia Keenum, said it makes her feel overjoyed to know that the community was able to come together and rally for Charleigh.
“She is a special little girl,” Keenum said. “We love her and are praying for her. We are hoping for the best.”
