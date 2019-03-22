MARGARET -- Charleigh Piper Horsley is an 8-year-old second-grader at Margaret Elementary School.
To look at her, one would never know she has been fighting a progressive disease for 2 1/2 years called pulmonary hypertension – a lung disease that affects the heart.
And whenever you see Charleigh, you can’t help but notice the big smile she has on her face at all times.
“Charleigh is the most positive person I know,” said her mother, Kristin Horsley. “Despite everything she has been through, she radiates positivity everywhere.”
Charleigh was surprised last week when the St. Clair County High School Student Government Association presented her with an $800 check. Proceeds from a dance sponsored by the SGA went to Charleigh.
The money raised will help support her and her family on this long journey to new lungs. Donation jars were also placed at the Mexican restaurants throughout Margaret and Odenville.
Margaret’s Steven and Kristin Horsley adopted Charleigh and her brother, CJ, in December 2012. CJ is 11 months older than his sister and in the fourth grade. Steven and Kristin are also foster parents and have a total of five children from the ages of 8 to 19 living with them.
Kristin Horsley said CJ has been tested and does not carry the same gene as Charleigh.
After being treated in Colorado for a year, doctors there sent Charleigh to St. Louis in January.
“She does qualify for a double lung transplant, and we know that is on the horizon,” her mother said. “But we are choosing to go a different route, and that is a Potts shunt. It is a heart surgery that will reroute the blood flow of the heart. This procedure has been around just the past five years. There have been 21 procedures, and all 21 have been successful.”
Kristen said doctors hope the Potts shunt will give Charleigh an extra 10 to 15 years before she has to have the double lung transplant.
SCCHS SGA President Autumn Keenum said it means a lot to be able to do this for Charleigh because she knows how much Charleigh means to Keenum’s mother, who happens to be Charleigh’s teacher at school.
“Charleigh also means so much to this entire community,” Keenum said. “There have been so many people who wanted to help and have helped Charleigh. We are all so very excited for her to be able to get her new lungs in order to breathe better.”
Charleigh’s teacher, Alicia Keenum, said it makes her feel overjoyed to know that the community was able to come together and rally for Charleigh.
“She is a special little girl,” Keenum said. “We love her and are praying for her. We are hoping for the best.”
