Community members come together to pray after gun violence returns to Talladega following murder of eighth-grader

The city of Talladega enjoyed over a week without violence following the murder of an eighth-grader in a car on Avenue H earlier this month, but the violence seems to have resumed over the weekend.
Talladega Police responded to at least four incidents involving gunfire in the city between Friday night and Sunday afternoon, with at least one person wounded. The investigation into the earlier homicide is also still ongoing.
The first incident from the weekend was reported just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence on West Coosa Street. According to the police report, two people were inside the house during the shooting, a 77-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman.
The occupants told police that they heard at least four shots fired and that one shot came into the house, into their master bedroom, hit a wall, and then lodged in the headboard of the bed. The projectile was recovered. No one was hurt, however.
Prayer On The Square
Saturday morning, a group of about 50 people comprising local ministers, community leaders, and those simply sick of the violence in their communities gathered together on the courthouse square to pray for the city.
“We call for the streets to come together, and we ask the Lord to hear hear the cry of our communities, our city, our state, our country and the whole world,” said Rev. Phoebe Presson, one of the organizers of the event. “He knows what is in our heart. We can speak all we want, but he knows what is in our hearts, our souls, our very being.”
Pastor Heath Walton of First Baptist Church of Talladega then read from the 86th Pslam, a prayer of David, beginning, “Incline your ear, O Lord, and answer me, for I am poor and needy.Preserve my life, for I am godly; save your servant, who trusts in you—you are my God. Be gracious to me, O Lord,for to you do I cry all the day.“
Rev. Johnny McKinney of Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church then led a prayer of the whole group assembled, noting, “we are on hallowed ground. We ask that you bless our effort (and) this collective body, (and that) you hear our prayers, our moans, our tears. We ask that your will be done, for our children, our families, our communities, for our government, our schools and all our leaders.”
Presson said when she prayed the night before, she prayed for the community, for the family of the young boy who had been killed, and for the shooters who were responsible for his death.
“As I was moving from a physical plane to a spiritual one, I heard Satan say that the shooters were evil and I should not pray for them. But the Lord said my mercy endures forever, and I ask that the Lord change their hearts and let them come forward to admit what they’ve done. It’s not for me to judge them. We will all stand up and be judged for what we’ve done, and there is not one of us who has not sinned and fallen short.”
After that, the crowd assembled, divided itself into four groups, and moved to the four cardinal compass points around the square, where each offered prayer for their specific community and part of town. Afterward, they came together again, marched all around the square, and ended with another group prayer, hand in hand, around the flag pole.
Other Reported Shootings
Officers responded to a second shooting at 1:37 a.m. near the intersection of McMillan and Elm streets. Officers found a small, red vehicle with a bullet hole in the window on the passenger side that had apparently run off the road and hit a power pole.
While on the scene, officers were notified that someone from the car was at the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center being treated for a gunshot wound to the arm.
“The victim reported that while driving past Elm Street, several subjects dressed in black began shooting at her and her friends in the vehicle.”
The driver, in this case, appears to have been a 28-year-old woman. There were three other people in the car, all of them female, one of them possibly a child.
Several hours later, police responded to another call involving a house shot into, this one on Moorefiled Drive. Investigators believe it stemmed from the West Coosa incident. The victim, in this case, is an 85-year-old man, who said his house was hit sometime during the night, but he did not discover the damage until the next day.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, investigators do not believe that this house was the intended target but was hit by stray bullets from the previous incident.
The fourth incident was reported Sunday afternoon in Curry Court. Details of that incident were not readily available Monday.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents or any other crime should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s web site, www.talladega.com.
Information can also be left with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Information submitted to Crime Stoppers is also anonymous.