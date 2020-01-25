Community events mark return of Amistad Murals to Talladega College

TALLADEGA -- Several events have been planned in celebration of the return of the Amistad Murals to Talladega College and the opening of two new buildings on campus, according to a press release.
Talladega’s Historic Ritz Theatre will hold public screenings of Steven Spielberg’s epic film “Amistad” tonight (Saturday, Jan. 25) at 7 and Thursday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m. General Admission is $3.
“The Ritz has a long history of collaborating with Talladega College on a variety of projects over our first two decades, and we were very keen on doing something special in recognition of the highly anticipated opening later this month of the new Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art on campus,” said Ritz Executive Director George Culver. “Upon reflection, we felt that presenting a couple of screenings of Steven Spielberg’s 1997 epic motion picture “Amistad” would be perfect.
“We believe the film is an appropriate compliment to all the festivities surrounding the museum’s opening, since three of the six heralded large-scale Hale Woodruff murals depict the Amistad uprising and its aftermath.”
Talladega College will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art, which will house the Amistad Murals and other great works of art, Friday, Jan. 31, at 1 p.m.
On the same day, at 2:30 p.m., there will be a ribbon-cutting for the college’s new student center. At 7 p.m., the college will have a reception at Talladega Bottling Works. Although not required, guests are asked to RSVP for the ribbon-cuttings and/or the reception at RSVP@talladega.edu.
For visitors in town for the ribbon-cutting ceremonies, Heritage Hall has planned a special preview of its Black History Month display “Ebony Stitchers an Eclectic Quilt Art Exhibit” on Jan. 31, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Heritage Hall Director Valerie White stated, “We also invite anyone staying for the weekend to join us for the opening reception on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m. Timothy L. Ragland, mayor of Talladega, will make opening remarks, and Aisha Lumumba, a celebrated quilt artist, will speak and present a trunk show. Refreshments will be served.”
Books about the Amistad uprising, the Amistad Murals and related topics will be on display at Talladega’s Armstrong-Osborne Public Library and at Savery Library on the Talladega College campus.