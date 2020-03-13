Community Easter event, ‘Egg-a-palooza,’ set for Saturday, April 11, in Childersburg

CHILDERSBURG -- A communitywide Easter event “Egg-a-palooza,” is slated for Saturday, April 11, in Childersburg.
The family-friendly festival will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the old Childersburg High School football stadium.
Egg-a-palooza is spearheaded by Paula Little, director of the area nonprofit WeKare and the wife of Donald Little, pastor of Kingdom Authority Ministries in Childresburg.
Little said the day’s main attraction will be an Easter egg drop from a hot air balloon.
“We are all really excited to be able to provide this to our community, especially the children,” Little said. “Many of our kids have never even seen a hot air balloon in person.”
Little explained the drop will be similar to an egg hunt, where participants search for candy and prized-filled plastic eggs.
“The drop will make the eggs easier for them to find,” Little said. “We also encourage those (participating) to bring their own basket or bag to put them in.”
Egg-a-palooza will also offer hot air balloon rides for the brave and adventurous.
“Everything will be free except the hot air balloon rides, which are $10 per person,” Little said. “It’s all about coming together as a community to have a family fun day. Who knows, a child may walk away with dreams of becoming a pilot. It’s all about exposing them to things the world has to offer, and coming together to celebrate.”
The event will be faith-based, according to Little.
“We encourage area pastors and churches to come out and visit with the kids and share the Gospel,” Little said.
The event will also have food and refreshments, such as hot dogs and candy.
President and CEO of the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce Tom Roberts added the event is a chance for the community to come together and unite.
“We are hoping to have as many community representatives participate as exhibitioners to talk about their organization or business,” Roberts said. “We want this to be a big event and for community members and others to know what all we have to offer.”
Little added the event is still welcoming participants and donations.
For more information, contact Little at 256-761-2191.
