LINCOLN -- Despite a chance of rain, the fifth annual Blue Eye Creek Festival had a strong turnout. A crowd of all ages gathered at England Park for outdoor fun Saturday.
“We’ve had a good number of people come out today even though we were afraid it might rain,” Lincoln Parks and Recreation Director Roben Duncan said. “The festival is always a good time for outdoor family fun. It’s amazing to see all the kids running around, enjoying the creek and just being in nature -- and not on their phones.”
The festival’s most popular event has always been the youth fishing tournament, Duncan noted.
“We’ve had over 150 people sign up so far,” Duncan said. “It’s free to fish. We just ask that participants bring their poles.”
Duncan said 660 pounds of blue channel catfish were placed in the lake by the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division.
“Participants are allowed to keep three fish,” Duncan said. “We bring in the catfish for the tournament, but you can also catch bream and stone bass pretty much any time in the creek.”
Brandy Mullinax, of Lincoln, said she and her family have attended the festival each year.
“We always enjoy it, and it’s just a good way to spend the weekend and support your community,” Mullinax said.
Added Brandy’s son, Mason, “I’ve caught one fish so far, but I want to catch a lot more.”
Duncan noted prizes are given for the heaviest and longest fish in three different age divisions.
“Fishing is open to the public after the tournament ends,” Duncan said. “The catfish will remain netted in the creek for several days for anyone who didn’t get a chance to fish at the festival.”
Greg Gilliland, senior conservation enforcement officer with the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, said he always enjoys helping out with the festival.
“It’s great because it exposes kids to the outdoors,” Gilliland said. “For some of these kids, it’s their very first time to fish.”
Attendees were also treated to seven different arts and craft vendors.
“This is my first year to participate,” said vendor Stephanie Braden, of Pell City. “The response has been great so far. I’ve really enjoyed it.”
Students from the Lincoln High School Future Business Leaders of America chapter also volunteered their time Saturday to sell concessions to hungry guests.
“All of the sales from the concessions will go towards our upcoming trip to nationals,” LHS FBLA sponsor Susan Evans said.
Added LHS sophomore and FBLA officerAngela Sayers, “It’s a good way to get involved, but also for the community to know what we’ve been working on throughout the year.”
Landon Braden, son of vendor Stephane Braden and a fifth-grader at Williams Intermediate School in Pell City, said his favorite thing about the festival was the deep fried Oreos.
“This is my first year to come to the festival,” Landon said. “I’ve had a good time.”
Members of the LHS band were also on hand to operate a face-painting booth and bounce house.
Several games and activities, such as cornhole, were offered to guests throughout the day.
Entertainment was provided by the musical duo Robby Jordan and Marc Womack, of Anniston.
“The crowd has really enjoyed them,” Duncan said. “They’ve played great music.”
Festival goers were also given the opportunity to register for Lincoln Parks and Recreation fall sports at a discounted rate.
Duncan noted the festival continues to grow in attendance and activities offered.
“The park and festival started out as a vision from Mayor Lew Watson,” she said. “We are glad to see it get bigger and offer more to the community each year.”