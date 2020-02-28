Commissioner Swinford condemns racist graffiti, calls it ‘despicable’

LINCOLN -- Lincoln police are investigating a large piece of obscene, racist graffiti painted onto the side of a public building sometime Thursday night.
The graffiti ostensibly quotes Talladega County Commissioner Jackie Swinford, which he vehemently denied.
The words were painted onto the side of a building near the old Drew School ballfield on Lock 4 Road. Richard George is the owner of the building.
“Somebody put it there last night,” he said. “I know it wasn’t there when I left at 5 p.m., but my daughter saw it about 8:45.”
He speculated his property may have been targeted because he and Swinford, who is up for re-election in the GOP primary Tuesday, are friends.
“People see me talking to him all the time, and they know I’ve got one of his signs up in my yard,” George said.
Said Swinford on Friday, “I’ve been in politics for about 40 years now, and this is the most despicable thing I’ve ever seen. It never even crossed my mind.
“Seriously, I’ve been around politics and politicians since I got out of high school and I’ve never heard of anybody stooping this low.”
Added George, “I can’t understand so much hate. I just don’t want to see black folks and white folks fueding over something stupid like this.”
Swinford said he would have the side of the building repainted by Friday afternoon.
George reported the graffiti to both the Lincoln Police Department and the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office. Lincoln police issued a statement Friday afternoon, saying, “We are investigating. We are looking for any information the public can provide. We are saddened to see this kind of vandalism in our community.”
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Lincoln police at 205-761-1556.