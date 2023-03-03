Commission OKs tax abatement for Sylacauga-area industry

The Talladega County Commission voted 5-0 this week to approve a 10-year-tax abatement for an expansion at Omya, an industry located just outside Sylacauga. The Sylacauga City Council approved a similar agreement last week.
Omya’s expansion is expected to be worth more than $26.6 million, and will create six new jobs paying approximately $400,000 altogether, starting in the second or third year out from construction.
The abated taxes will come to roughly $45,250 on non-educational ad valorem taxes (not including a 4.5 mil tax for roads), as well as $718,750 for construction-related transaction taxes.
Omya produces fine calcium carbonate filler and coatings grades for paper and packaging manufacturers, and treated products for the paint and plastics industries, according to the company’s website. The Sylacauga plant opened in 1992, and the most recent expansion project was between 2017 and 2019.
The plant is inside Sylacauga police jurisdiction, which is why the City Council was asked to bless the agreement before it was presented to the commission, according to Talladega County Economic Development Authority executive director Calvin Miller.
Sylacauga does not actively enforce its police jurisdiction, however, so the city is not actually losing any tax revenue by agreeing to the abatement.
Also Monday, the county commission:
— Heard a presentation from Roben Duncan regarding the Choccolocco Creek 100 Mile Challenge.
— Approved a request from Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore to surplus and donate patrol vehicles to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.
— Discussed the bid for concrete pipe for the Highway Department. The sole bidder refused to put up a bond, leaving the commission at an impasse. No action was taken Monday, but Shawn McComb of the Highway Department said he was working on the issue.
— Approved continued participation in ACCA’s Liability Self-Insurance Fund.