TALLADEGA COUNTY

Commission OKs tax abatement for Sylacauga-area industry

The Talladega County Commission voted 5-0 this week to approve a 10-year-tax abatement for an expansion at Omya, an industry located just outside Sylacauga. The Sylacauga City Council approved a similar agreement last week.

Omya’s expansion is expected to be worth more than $26.6 million, and will create six new jobs paying approximately $400,000 altogether, starting in the second or third year out from construction.