Comfort from Cold campaign benefits 300 area families

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Armstrong LLC and the United Way of North Talladega County teamed up this year on the annual Comfort from the Cold Campaign, which ended up helping about 300 families in the community, according to a press release issued Tuesday.
The release was from the United Way.
Armstrong and United Way collected blankets and quilts and provided them to FIRST Family Services and the Samaritan House, according to the release.
“This was the first year of the partnership, and we want to thank all the individuals and groups that participated,” the release says. “We would like to give a special thank you to Union Springs Baptist Church for their generous contribution.”
Armstrong LLC provides lawn care and construction services.
“They have done the annual Comfort from the Cold Campaign for several years with (their) customers,” the release says of Armstrong. “This year, since they are a 2020 Campaign sponsor, we partnered with them to expand the project over North Talladega County.
“With the UWNTC (and) other partnering agencies, First Family Services and the Samaritan House we were able to reach more individuals in need.
“Also, we had several churches and many individuals to donate blankets that would not have known without the help of The Daily Home running the (Comfort from the Cold announcement) numerous times during the campaign dates.”