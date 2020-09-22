Comer's Rapheale Johnson gets it done on offense, defense, earns Daily Home Player of Week

SYLACAUGA -- Rapheale Johnson was selected the Daily Home Player of the Week for his performance in B.B. Comer’s 46-18 win over Ranburne on Friday.
“It feels great (to be Player of the Week),” Johnson said. “I put in a lot of hard work in practice to get ready for the game.
“I had to get mental reps in since our field was messed up (due to the rain last week). In the game, I played my hardest.
“I would like to thank my linemen; they were blocking very good, which helped me get to the next level.”
Johnson came up huge for the Tigers. The senior rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
“They were overplaying the edge, and all I had to do was cut in,” Johnson said. “It was there every time. I was just patient. I waited for everything to develop and hit the hole.”
Johnson also made an impact on defense as he picked off a pass and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown. He also had five tackles.
“He has developed into a big-time player and a big-time asset for us,” B.B. Comer head coach Adam Fossett said. “He has stepped up in a leadership role. In a performance role, he has done a good job for us… He has done a heck of a job for us.”
The Tigers are on a two-game winning streak going into Friday’s game against Winterboro. Johnson said each player is taking care of what they’re responsible for the field.
“We have been playing together and doing our jobs,” Johnson said. “Like our coach said, we have a chance to do something special and go 9-1. We have practiced hard and we have got along. We have just to come together.”
Winterboro has a two-game winning streak over B.B. Comer, which includes a 24-18 victory last season in double overtime.
“It is a big game; they are 5-0,” Johnson said. “They have beat us the last two years, and that has hurt us bad. We are locked in for this week and trying to get revenge. We want to get payback.”
Last season, B.B.Comer made the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Johnson & Co. defeated Fultondale in the first round to advance to Round 2 for the first time since 2000.
Just making a return trip to the playoffs won’t be good enough for Comer this season.
“We want to go far in the playoffs. We want to make a big run,” Johnson said. “We want to shock a lot of people. We want to shock the world.”
Johnson began playing football when he was in sixth grade.
The standout said he tries to model his game after New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.
“I like his swag on the field,” Johnson said. “He goes out on the field with confidence. I want to catch more out of the backfield like him.”