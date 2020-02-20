Comer teacher named Educator of Year by panel on employment of people with disabilities

SYLACAUGA -- B.B. Comer special education teacher Christy Seaborn was recently recognized by members of the Talladega County Board of Education for being awarded the “2019 Educator of the Year by the Governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities.”
During the Governor's Committee luncheon in November, Seaborn received the award and was recognized for “going above and beyond for students,” Talladega County school system officials note.
Seaborn has taught at B.B. Comer High School for 23 years.
She is a graduate of Auburn University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s in special education.
Seaborn also holds a master's degree in leadership from Samford University. Additionally, Seaborn was selected as B.B. Comer High School “Teacher of the Year,” for 2019.
