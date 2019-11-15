SYLACAUGA -- The Geraldine High School football team dominated B.B. Comer 61-7 in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs Friday night at Legion Stadium.
With the win, the Bulldogs advance to the third round for the first time since 2000. Geraldine hosts Piedmont next Friday night.
“That’s what it is all about, (advancing),” Geraldine head coach Brad Waldrop said. “At this time of the year, you want to get in. Once you get in, you want to get to that next one and the next one and get to the next one. That’s what it is all about, keep plugging and trying to get to the next one.”
The Bulldogs took advantage of a B.B. Comer turnover to get on the board in the first quarter.
On the Tigers’ opening possession, B.B. Comer quarterback Devonta Carmichael fumbled as he was hit by a Bulldog defender. A Geraldine defender recovered, then fumbled the football out of bounds at the Comer 35-yard line.
The Bulldogs used their ground game to march down the field for a touchdown. Sebastian Totherow scored on a 10-yard run on a jet sweep to give Geraldine an early 7-0 advantage.
After forcing a three-and-out, Geraldine put together a 60- yard drive that was capped off by an Anthony Baldwin 1-yard plunge into the end zone to increase the margin 13-0.
Comer finally got something going offensively in the second quarter, driving to the Bulldogs’ 26, but the series ended when Carmichael was sacked at the 31.
Geraldine capitalized on Comer’s misfortune a few plays later when Jose Garcia sprinted past the Tigers’ defense for a 42-yard touchdown to increase the lead to 21-0.
After that play, Carmichael had to be helped off the field after getting a helmet to his shin. That hit kept the Tigers signal-caller on the sideline on the ensuing possession, which proved to be costly.
Brian Bradford took Carmichael’s place in the backfield. On the first play of the possession, Bradford was unable to handle a low snap, which was recovered by a Geraldine defender at the Tigers’ 14.
Geraldine went to the air for its final touchdown of the half as DJ Graham connected with Jackson Bearden for a 14-yard score to make it 28-0.
In the second half, the Bulldogs continued to roll, scoring 33 points.
Bearden, Caleb Hall, Jose Garcia, Erik Garcia, and Kyle Thackerson scored touchdowns for the Geraldine.
Three to know
- Baldwin finished with 20 carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
-Carmichael scored the Tigers’ lone touchdown on an 80-yard run.
- Comer finished 6-6, a four-game improvement from last season.
Who said
Comer head coach Adam Fossett on the loss: “We didn’t execute, we didn’t take care of business when we needed to. We came out flat … Coby McCain went out early with an injury, and a couple of other guys suffered injuries … We had a lot of injuries and we had a lot of things that didn’t go our way. We created some holes and we couldn’t stop them on defense. We needed to get some stops early and get the ball back, but we weren’t able to do that.”
Fossett on his six seniors: “They have committed and done so much for the program. I am proud of the work that they have put in. I am proud of the way that they handled the adversity throughout the season. You want it to continue and keep going, but tonight we ran into a better team. They are not 61-7 better than us, but they are better than us. They executed and performed better than we did… For us, I am proud of our guys, but this hurt.”
Up next
Geraldine (8-4) will host Piedmont in the Class 3A quarterfinals.
Comer finished 6-6.