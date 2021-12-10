Comer’s Aliyah Gaddis garners Player of the Week honors

Aliyah Gaddis was selected as The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading B.B. Comer High School’s girls basketball team to a 1-0 record over a seven-day span.
“I’m excited,” Gaddis said. “I thank my teammates, we work hard together. Hopefully, we can continue to build and win together.”
For Gaddis, this was her first game since the 2019-2020 season as she missed last season due to COVID.
In her first game back, she had 18 points, nine rebounds, and six steals in the Tigers 49-28 win over Fayetteville.
“At first, I was nervous because it was my first game but then I just shook off the nerves and just played my game like I was back home,” Gaddis said. I was able to feed off my teammates like old times.”
Gaddis had a stellar freshman season as she scored 470 points and earned first-team All-Talladega County honors. Against Fayetteville, she was able to pick up where she left off thanks to her teammates.
“I thought it was going to be hard but when I played that first game and my teammates helped
(me) realize that it was going to be OK,” she said.” They calmed me down and it was fun after that.”
B.B. Comer head coach Michael Hale has been watching Gaddis play since her freshman season. The second-year girls coach was impressed with Gaddis’ game as a freshman and now he is excited to see her back on the court after taking a season off.
“Just having Aliyah back on the court was a big deal for me,” Hale said. “I got to see her as a ninth-grader and score all of those points. I saw her be a good asset to a basketball team that didn’t have much talent. Raven (McCain) got her the second game of the season that year. They got a couple of wins in the area and they were a couple of points away from a game to go to the playoffs. They only had six players on that team and with her carrying them they almost made the playoffs. COVID hurt her last year but watching kids get back into their element and get getting back on the court is a big deal. What’s exciting to me to just watching her play again.”
Last season, the Tigers made history as they won their first area title in school history and advanced to the 2A subregional. This season, Gaddis and the Tigers have lofty goals of making a run to Birmingham.
“We want to win a championship,” Gaddis said. “We have to continue to work hard as a team and come together. Everybody has to play their position and role. As the shooting guard, I have to work with the point guard to make my shot is good and make sure that I’m helping out the people in the paint.”
Gaddis said she tries to model her game after NBA legend Allen Iverson and her dad, Greg Gaddis.
“I look up to Allen Iverson ,” she said. “I like his crossover and his shot. I also look up to my dad; he played in the day at Coosa (Central). He has practiced with me a lot since I was five. “