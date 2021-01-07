Comer returns to court ahead of showdown with Childersburg

For most area basketball coaches, the month of December was a frustrating exercise in futility.
Most of the usual holiday tournaments were canceled. Some schools or even entire counties placed a multi-week ban on athletic events until the new year.
Like other schools, B.B. Comer’s boys and girls also lost two weeks to quarantine protocols forced on the program after cases of COVID-19 popped up.
Despite all that, a few days before Christmas, Tigers coach Michael Hale walked into the gym with his players for the first time in weeks and couldn’t help but smile at his good fortune.
“For two weeks, it was perfect,” Hale said. “It was like training camp for us. … Having a reset, my favorite time of year man, if you ask me.”
In many ways, those two weeks represented moments of normalcy to the coach.
“There’s no summer, there’s no playdates,” Hale said, referring back to the strange summer last year. “That’s when your fundamentals get established. We didn’t have summer as a basketball program. Most anybody didn’t.”
Typically both his basketball teams would have matched up with other schools throughout the months of May and June while they focused heavily on fundamentals. None of that took place this year, and the school’s success in football ruled out an extended preseason camp.
Hale isn’t a fan of Christmas tournaments. He prefers to spend that portion of the season working on fundamentals. Hale participated in one during his first season with B.B. Comer, but he believes the tournament derailed his boys team that finished 12-13 after starting the season 6-2.
On Monday, the Tigers returned to the court. Both the boys (6-2 with one loss by forfeit) and the girls (5-3 with one loss by forfeit) hadn’t played a game since Dec. 7.
Despite the extended break, or perhaps because of it, both teams claimed victories over Horseshoe Bend, with the boys winning 41-33 and the girls winning 50-47.
The girls trailed 22-21 at the half, but Hale said they turned it on in the second half and would have won decisively had he not insisted on working on a new press defense for the half.
“You can press your way in a game, and you can press your way out,” Hale said. “I was thinking big picture, so I kept them in a press.”
Hale said the boys haven’t been to the playoffs since 2011, and the girls have yet to make their first appearance. He hopes to change things for both groups this season.
“Both my teams can win an area championship,” Hale said. “Nobody mentions B.B. Comer and (basketball) championships.”
The Tigers continued winning Wednesday night when the boys and girls defeated Vincent 74-71 and 49-35, respectively.
Friday’s contest with Childersburg looms large for both groups. The girls defeated Childersburg 47-32 on Dec. 4 after losing to the Tigers twice last season by 98 total points.
Sweeping a program that made it to the last two Final Fours would be quite an accomplishment for the girls.
For the boys, Friday night represents a chance to end a four-game losing streak in the series that began in the 2018-19 season. Childersburg’s 55-42 victory is also the boys’ only blemish this season.
Before Wednesday night’s 3-point overtime victory, the boys were winning games by an average of 21 points.
“None of my boys here have beat Childersburg in basketball, but the mentality now is we’re not supposed to lose to them,” Hale said.