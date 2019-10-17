SYLACAUGA — The Comer Museum and Arts Center will host its second Chair Art-Y fundraiser on Sunday from 2-5 p.m.
Area Artists were asked to be creative, design a chair of their own or use one collected by the museum to be exhibited and auctioned at the event.
Linda Pearson, Comer Museum and Arts Center assistant director said there are almost 50 chairs up for bid this year. All proceeds will benefit Comer Museum and Arts Center.
Admission is free and open to the general public.
The Comer Musuem and Arts Center is at 711 N Broadway Ave. in Sylacauga.
For more information, call 256-245-4016.
