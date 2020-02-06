Comer Museum’s February exhibition features work by photographer Madelyn Carr Bonnett (with photos)

SYLACAUGA -- The Comer Museum & Arts Center recently announced its newest exhibition, “...buy Hyacinths to feed thy Soul,” is on display now through Friday, Feb. 28.
Madelyn Carr Bonnett’s exhibit is an eclectic collection of photo series presented as gallery-wrapped canvases and fine art prints, a museum press release notes.
An artist’s reception will be at the museum Thursday, Feb. 20, from 6:30-8 p.m. Admission is free, and refreshments will be served.
“This exhibition really isn’t about hyacinths or about trees or seas, or birds or sunsets, although these and other beautiful creations comprise it,” Bonnett said. “It’s about my quest to appreciate beauty wherever I find it and about how essential that quest is to my very being. It’s about truly noticing and observing the sights and scenes we see, yet often don’t see in our beautiful, natural world.”
The renowned photographer’s exhibit has previously been on display at the Tuscaloosa Culture Arts Gallery and Montevallo’s Parnell Memorial Library Gallery.
Bonnett said the inspiration for the exhibit stems from a line from her poems, which reads, “If of thy mortal goods thou art bereft, and from thy slender store two loaves alone to thee are left, sell one, and with the dole -- buy Hyacinths to feed thy Soul.”
Bonnett has been a serious amateur nature and fine art photographer for more than 30 years, the release adds.
She founded MadArtz Photo in 2004 and offers her original works as photo prints and canvases, note cards and wall calendars.
Her favorite subjects include flora, fauna, forests, national parks, the sky and other natural wonders.
Bonnett said she shoots exclusively with natural light and often uses intentional camera movement (ICM) techniques to achieve photo-impressionist and abstract effects.
Her genres also include representational, black and white, landscape and still life photography.
Bonnett has won local, state, regional, national and international awards for her images and continues to add new exhibitions to her schedule, the release notes.
The photographer’s prints and note cards are available at Blue Phrog Art Gallery in Montevallo and Busy Hands Framing & Gifts in Columbiana. Her calendars are sold seasonally in several central Alabama galleries and retail outlets, including the Comer Museum & Arts Center.
She resides with Don, her husband of 46 years, on wooded property just outside of Columbiana.
For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page or call 256-245-4016.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.