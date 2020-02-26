Comer Museum’s annual car, bike show set for Saturday, March 7

SYLACAUGA -- The Comer Museum & Arts Center will host its seventh annual classic car and bike show Saturday, March 7. The event will be from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the museum.
According to a Comer Museum press release, ’50s music will be playing throughout the day, and there will be multiple food vendors and more.
The show and the day’s festivities are free and open to the public.
Museum officials said this year’s goal is 100 entrees.
Cars from “Smokey and the Bandit” and “The Dukes of Hazzard's” General Lee will be displayed on the museum grounds, officials note.
The “Colorful Minds” art exhibit will also be displayed inside the museum, along with arts and crafts opportunities.
Car and bike entry fees are $20 and will be accepted the morning of the show.
There will be awards for people's choice and first-, second- and third-place for both the bike and car categories. A rain date is set for Saturday, March 14.
The Comer Museum & Arts Center is at 711 N. Broadway Ave., in Sylacauga.
For more information, call the museum at 256-245-4016.
