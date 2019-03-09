SYLACAUGA -- The Comer Museum and Arts Center hosted its sixth annual Car and Bike Show on Saturday, March 2, according to a press release.
There were not as many cars in the show this year due to the chance of rain, but the 36 cars that participated were fabulous.
The icing on the cake and a treat for everyone were the Snowman, Smokey Sheriff Buford T. Justice, the Bandit and the General Lee.
This year, car trophies were awarded to Jerry Patterson (first place, 1965 Ford), Carol Dykes (second place, 1963 VW Sunroof), Annette Bohanon (third place, 1977 Ford Mustang) and Gilbert Harris (People's Choice, 1971 Chevy Chevelle).
Due to poor weather conditions, only one bike entered. Duran Watkins received the first-place trophy for his 2014 Harley Davidson.