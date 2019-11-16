SYLACAUGA -- The annual Local Artists Expo is on exhibit now through Nov. 27 at the Comer Museum & Arts Center in Sylacauga, according to a press release.
This year, more than 50 pieces of art have been created by 28 area artists. A variety of mediums and subject matter are represented, the release notes.
The artists reception will be Thursday, Nov. 21, from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. There will be food, beverage and live entertainment by musicians Rick and Gilda Watson, of Empire, Alabama. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.
Sylacauga artists participating include Gregory Baily, Marshall Chandler, Billie Cleckler, Liz Douglas, Cheryl Eyster, Emma Fowler, David Green, Richard Grizzle, Mary Ellen Hurr, Rhonda Jones, Dale McKee, Misty Payne, Shirley Pody, Donna Rentfrow, Sue Ridley, Leshia Russell, Alice Thomas, Ann Timmerman and Ice Wallace.
Other participating artists include Elena Crattic and Debra Foster, of Childersburg; Robin Cooper, Freddie Nell Jones and Cathy Sorrell, of Talladega; Madelyn Carr Bonnet, of Columbiana; Dottie Holdren, of Goodwater; Susan Hazzard, of Pell City; and Charles "Chick" Lively, of Sterrett.
The Comer Museum & Arts Center is at 711 N. Broadway Ave. in Sylacauga.
For more information, call256- 245-4016.
