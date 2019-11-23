SYLACAUGA -- The annual Christmas Market at the Comer Museum & Arts Center is underway. The market provides an opportunity for shoppers to support local artists from now through Saturday Dec. 21.
The market is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This year, the market features 12 different vendors, with a variety of items, including handmade ornaments, jewelry, pottery and more
An open house will be Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
The Comer Museum & Arts Center is at 711 N. Broadway Ave. in Sylacauga.
For more information, call 256-245-4016.
