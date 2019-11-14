SYLACAUGA -- The B.B. Comer Memorial Library will play host to a three-hour online lecture series Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 5:45-8:30 p.m.
The live stream event will be led by Dave Ramsey of Financial Peace University.
Participants will learn valuable life tools for creating a healthy financial future for themselves and their families, organizers note.
The event is free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged.
The B.B. Comer Memorial Library is at 314 N. Broadway Ave in Sylacauga.
For more information, call 256-272-9733.
To register, visit eventbrite.com and search “Financial Peace University LIVE.”
