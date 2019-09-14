SYLACAUGA -- A virtual “who’s who” of local musical talent will begin the B.B. Comer Memorial Library SouthFirst Bank Adult Lecture Series with a musical celebration of Alabama’s 200th birthday, according to a press release.
The program, “Feels So Right—Celebrating Alabama’s Musical Heritage,” will feature David and Catie Simpkins along with Steve Lewis and Matt Crocker.
The group will revisit the state’s rich musical history with songs by, about and enjoyed by Alabamians.
Comer Library Director Tracey Thomas said Alabama is well-known for its rich musical heritage, with a cultural identity that embraces religious and secular music for worshipping, remembering, enjoying and fellowshipping with each other.
She said every person at the “Spring Street” performance will be sure to hear some of their favorite songs from this group of vocalists that Sylacauga is proud to call its own.
Mark your calendar to attend the following programs in the fall SouthFirst Bank Adult Lecture Series—a continuation of Sylacauga’s celebration of Alabama’s bicentennial.
Come out and enjoy some of the state’s best presenters bringing stories of the people, places and events that have shaped Alabamians’ lives.
Listed here are the dates and programs of the series:
Wednesday, Sept. 25—Alex Colvin,
"One Large Connected Family: Understanding Early Creek Indian Life;”
Wednesday, Oct. 2—Chris Haveman, “Bending Their Way Onward: The Tragedy of the Westward March and Settlement of the Creek Indians;”
Wednesday, Oct. 9 —Nancy Anderson,
“Alabama’s Gone With The Wind: The Believable Story of the Fictional Whetstone Clan Who Helped Settle Alabama;”
Wednesday, Oct. 16 —John Dersham, “Alabama’s Beauty and Diversity Through the Eyes of a Master Photographer;”
Wednesday, Oct 23—Ed Bridges,
“Artifacts at the Alabama Department of Archives and History that I Have Loved: Reflections of an Old Director;”
Wednesday, Oct. 30—Roger Vines,
“Celebrating with Roger Vines & the Sylacauga Songwriters Association Showcase;” and
Wednesday, Nov. 6 -- Dolores Hydock, “Alabama Christmas Memories.”
“Comer Library is honored to partner with SouthFirst Bank to bring this informative and entertaining fall celebration of our state’s birthday to the brown bag lecture audience,” Thomas said, in the release.
“We invite interested adults to bring a sandwich and join us in the Hightower Refreshment Room at 11 a.m., where drinks and desserts will be provided by the library and the Hickory Street Cafe.”
Working adults are invited to come by on their lunch break to enjoy the programs, which will begin promptly at noon in the Harry I. Brown Auditorium.
Groups wishing to attend should email tthomas@bbclibrary.net or call 256-249-0961 to inquire about availability of seating.