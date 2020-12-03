Comer leans on physical approach to survive grind

On Tuesday night, B.B. Comer opened the season with a 69-39 victory over Horseshoe Bend.
Less than 24 hours later, coach Michael Hale Jr. found himself talking his players out of practice.
"They want to have practice," Hale Jr. said Thursday. "They wanted to practice yesterday, and I said ‘no.’"
Hale Jr. couldn't afford to practice with the upcoming schedule. The Tigers have games scheduled for Thursday night, Friday night and Saturday.
B.B. Comer will then return to the court next Monday before taking a few days off before playing on back-to-back nights on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 10 and 11, respectively.
"You gotta kind of pack those games in there, a lot of rescheduling," Hale Jr. said. "No coach wants to play four games a week. We got four games this week and we got three games next week. … I wanted to have practice yesterday, but I didn't want to kill my guys."
The Tigers' late start to the season and the subsequent schedule is due to the football team's success. The Tigers made it to the second round of the playoffs, which meant eight of Hale Jr.'s 10 players were largely unavailable until recently.
That high percentage of football players didn't just push the season back. It also leaves the Tigers largely without fresh legs. Still, Hale Jr. insists the positives outweigh the negatives when it comes to the realities of playing both sports.
"Football helps your basketball team physically … "Two things I feel like you can't teach," Hale Jr. said. "You can't teach speed and you can't teach physicality."
The Tigers coach said his entire starting group would wear teams down, but perhaps no one better exemplifies that than freshman Chris Wilson and sophomore Zack Carpenter, who weigh approximately 225 and 265 pounds, respectively.
"(Wilson is) one of the best shooters on our basketball team," Hale Jr. said. "We're going to look inside to him to be real physical to guard one of the best players on the team."
The only player Hale Jr. might trust more on the defensive side is point guard Devonta Carmichael, who played quarterback for the football team.
"One of the best decision-makers I've ever been around," Hale Jr. said. “So he's going to be a guy that I guess, kind of like football, gets you in the right play, gets you in the right formation."
Carmichael, a junior, will also be the only starter on the team that isn't in the ninth or 10th grades. Despite that youth, Hale Jr. said the team still aims to host a playoff game this season should things progress that far.
The B.B. Comer coach shared some concerns voiced by other area coaches in the wake of rising COVID-19 numbers, but Hale Jr. said the team doesn't discuss the hypotheticals too much.
"If today is our last game, we gotta play it like it's our last," Hale Jr. said when asked about the uncertainty surrounding the season. "So I do say it in those words."