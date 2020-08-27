Comer ends the streak, beats Childersburg for first time since 2000

SYLACAUGA -- The streak is over.
B.B. Comer High School’s football team snapped a 15-game losing streak to county rival Childersburg with a 30-6 victory Thursday night.
It was the first time B.B. Comer had defeated Childersburg since 2000. With the win, Comer walked away with the Tiger Bowl trophy, which was presented to Comer head coach Adam Fossett at midfield after the game.
“It is a big win for our program,” Fossett said. “When the game got put back on the schedule, I was instrumental in trying to get it back on the schedule. Once Coach (Johnny) Johnson was named the head coach (at Childersburg), he wanted it as well. Our administrations want it.
“It makes sense. We are 10 miles apart. It makes sense to play each other and it makes sense to renew the rivalry. It is one of those games that as long as I am here, we will play it the first of the year.”
B.B. Comer’s duo of Chris Garrett and Rapheale Johnson took over in the third quarter after Childersburg scored to cut the Comer lead to 10-6 with 7:22 left in the period.
Johnson was moved to quarterback on the ensuing possession after Devonta Carmichael went to the sideline with an injury.
Garrett led an 80-yard drive for a touchdown. The sophomore running back rushed for 57 yards during the march, which included a 13-yard touchdown to increase Comer’s lead to 16-6.
Johnson was the closer for the homestead Tigers as he scored a pair of touchdowns to put the game out of reach. His first score came on a 16-yard quarterback keeper to increase the margin to 23-6.
The senior sent the Childersburg faithful to the exits as he went untouched down the left sideline for a 90-yard touchdown to increase Comer’s advantage to 30-6. Johnson finished the game with 141 yards.
Three to know
- Special teams plays hurt both teams, but especially Childersburg. The visiting Tigers had problems with snaps being too high for the punter. In the first quarter, a bad snap forced the punter to knock the ball out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
- Zay Garrett scored Childersburg’s lone touchdown. The senior showed off his speed as he ran for an 86-yard score in the third quarter.
- Carmichael had a 5-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. The junior quarterback left the game in the third with a leg injury, but he returned in the final period. Fossett after the game said Carmichael will be fine.
Who said
Fossett on the Tigers holding Childersburg to six points: Defensively, I thought we played lights out in most spots. The touchdown that we gave up, we were in place, (but) my linebacker never wrapped up. He lowered his head, went in, but never wrapped up. If he wraps up, it is a 1-yard gain. We have to sure some things up.
Childersburg head coach Johnny Johnson on his team’s performance: I thought we would’ve performed better than we did. We shot ourselves in the foot. Not to take anything away from Coach Fossett, they made the playoffs last year. He does a great job. My kids have to learn how to win; we have to learn how to perform. We still have a long way to go. I am happy with the way that we played. We had opportunities to do some things, but penalties hurt us. We played a lot of young kids. We are going to have to go back to the drawing board and see what we can do.”
Up next
Comer (1-0) travels to take on Lanett on Friday, Sept. 4.
Childersburg (0-1) will hit the road to take on Reeltown on Friday, Sept 4.