Comer avenges painful loss from 2019, downs Winterboro 47-8

SYLACAUGA — Last season’s loss to Winterboro left a bad taste in the mouths of B.B. Comer players and coaches.
The double-overtime setback was something that had stayed with them for the entire year, and on Friday night, they took their frustration out by beating the No. 9-ranked Bulldogs 47-8.
“It is my third year hare, and we have been beat two years in a row, and the older guys have been through it, so it hit home for them,” B.B. Comer head coach Adam Fossett said. “They wanted this one bad. We discussed winning them one at a time, and that’s what we did. It is on to the next opponent. It was a good night for us.”
Raphael Johnson rushed for 153 yards and scored three of his four touchdowns on the night in the first half.
Johnson set up the Tigers’ first score with a big play on defense on the first drive of the game. Johnson stripped Brody Hamm after he made a reception at the Winterboro 30-yard line.
The Tigers capitalized off the turnover Johnson caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Devonta Carmichael. The two-point conversion was good to give the Tigers an 8-0 edge.
Winterboro got off to a slow start offensively and turned the ball over two times in its first three possessions.
The Tigers, meanwhile, were able to put together a 76-yard drive for a score. Johnson had a 33-yard run to the Winterboro 10. The senior would punch it in a few plays later on a 3-yard scamper to give Comer a 14-0.
Johnson showed off his speed on his third score of the half. He sprinted past Winterboro defenders down the right sideline for a 76-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 20-0 lead.
Johnson said this was a game his team has been looking forward to.
“The last few years, they have beat us, so we came out here knowing that we had to win,” Johnson said.
Turnovers continued to plague the Bulldogs in the second half.
Winterboro opened the half by recovering an onside kick at midfield. Winterboro was able to put together a couple of positive plays but turned the ball over on a Hamm fumble, which was recovered by Hagan DeLee at the Comer 48.
Devonta Carmichael would make the Bulldogs pay for the mistake. The junior signal-caller rushed for 37 yards on the ensuing drive, which included an 11-yard scamper for a touchdown to give the Tigers a 26-0 lead.
After forcing Winterboro to turn the ball over on downs on their ensuing possession, Johnson would find pay dirt once again for the Tigers on a 22-yard run to increase the lead to 34-0.
The Bulldogs finished the game with five turnovers.
Three to know:
- Devonta Carmichael finished the night with two touchdown runs. He scored from 16 yard out to increase the lead to 41-0.
-Kamore Harris scored on a 47-yard run for the Tigers in the fourth quarter to increase the margin to 47-0.
- Hamm scored the lone touchdown for Winterboro on Friday.
Who said it:
Winterboro head coach Skylar Mansfield on the loss:
We didn’t have a good week of practice, and it showed tonight,” Mansfield said. “We needed this wakeup call before we get back into region play. I think our kids have been humbled and I have been humbled as well because I am used to us being able to impose our will when we play physical. They were way more physical than us. They have a good football team. They are going to make the playoffs and they are going to upset some people.”
Johnson on his 76-yard touchdown run in the second quarter:
“I saw a hole, then I cut back and I just ran,” he said. “I knew nobody was going to catch me once I got past the linebackers.”
Up next:
Winterboro (5-1) will host TC Central on Thursday night.
Comer (4-1) will travel to take on Horseshoe Bend on Thursday night.