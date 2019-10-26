CHEAHA STATE PARK — The colors of autumn atop Mount Cheaha have finally started to dot the landscape with deep reds, brilliant yellows and Halloween oranges. Compared to recent years, some of the trees have taken their time to delight park visitors with the spectacle of autumn, while a few others have already been turning.
According to Mandy “Bear” Pearson, Cheaha State Park naturalist, the drought is to blame.
“When trees have low water levels, it is harder for them to produce sugars through photosynthesis,” Pearson said Thursday. “Due to this stress, some trees will produce fall colors earlier than usual. With the much-needed recent showers, some trees will continue to produce sugars and wait till later in the season to convert to fall colors.”
Pearson said there has been fall color in the park for a month.
“Right now Cheaha State Park is trimmed in reds, oranges and yellows that beg to be explored, cherished and preserved in precious family memories for generations to come,” Pearson said.
A visit to the park on Thursday revealed a landscape still dressed in green but changing. At Cheaha Lake, park visitors were seen stopping their cars on the road to snap photos of the colorful water.
Along the lake’s edge, a line of deciduous trees were reflected on the water's surface, their pigments mottled like a colorful Impressionist painting.
Pearson said every season is unique and exquisite in its own way.
“The smell of campfires drifts through the cool, crisp mountain air backlit by a brilliant starry night,” Pearson said. “Trees show the wisdom of cherishing and savoring each and every season. Autumn is a vibrant time when the park is painted with scarlet, amber and marigold bouquets of leaves.”