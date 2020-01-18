Collision in St. Clair Co. early Saturday leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- A collision early Saturday left one dead and two others injured.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Jerry Wayne Echols, 61, of Springville, was pronounced dead from blunt force trauma following a wreck near mile marker 229 on Highway 231 between Ashville and Pell City.
Echols was driving a Chevy Tahoe that was involved in a collision with a pickup truck. The call came in at 3:45 Saturday morning.
Russell said a passenger from the Tahoe and the other driver were both transported to hospitals. The passenger was sent to UAB.
According to Russell, the other driver had non-life-threatening injuries.
Russell said Echols was the father of Jared Wayne Echols, a Springville firefighter who died after collapsing during training in Anniston in June 2019.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.