 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

College, test prep service sign deal for key exam courses

Talladega College and global educational services provider Kaplan have entered into a partnership that will provide all Talladega College students with free prep courses for graduate level admissions exams. 

Tests covered will include the GRE, GMAT, LSAT and MCAT, as well as professional certifications.