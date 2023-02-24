College, test prep service sign deal for key exam courses

Talladega College and global educational services provider Kaplan have entered into a partnership that will provide all Talladega College students with free prep courses for graduate level admissions exams.
Tests covered will include the GRE, GMAT, LSAT and MCAT, as well as professional certifications.
“Our community of educators is committed to ensuring that our graduates are equipped for the global community through academic excellence, moral values, community service and professional development,” college President Dr. Gregory J. Vincent said.
An investment such as this, Vincent said, “will help them achieve their career goals and have brighter futures. Our partnership with Kaplan, supported by our critical and strategic use of Title III funding, will help ensure that we continue the college’s historical legacy of preparing students not only for the world of work but also for advanced graduate studies.”