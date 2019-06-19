SYLACAUGA -- A new cleaning service is being offered in Sylacauga.
The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce welcomed Sweeple, a college student cleaning business, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.
Sweeple was founded by the husband and wife ownership team of Adam and Nancy Bassett.
The business provides customizable cleaning services to area homes, businesses and condos.
“We both have experience in the cleaning business and decided we wanted to expand,” Adam Bassett said. “In March, we launched in Birmingham, and it has been a success and a hit with the students.”
So far, the company has about 10 students on staff from area colleges and universities, including UAB, Birmingham-Southern, Troy, South Alabama and Central Alabama Community College, Bassett said.
“Our students are so bright, and many of them are studying to be doctors,” Bassett said. “It just doesn’t seem right for them to flip burgers for minimum wage. Our students are paid between $17 and $22 an hour, and this helps provide them with a stable income and a more flexible schedule they can dedicate to their studies.”
The Bassetts added the students are able to stay with the company until they achieve a job in their desired career.
Sweeple offers a variety of cleaning packages to its customers.
“We are an hourly cleaning service, which is different from most of the larger cleaning businesses,” Adam Bassett said. “Home and business owners are given the option for a one-time cleaning or can set up routine cleaning appointments to fit their specific needs.”
Added Nancy Bassett, “Students can clean an entire house or business, or just a room. It’s completely up to the owner to decide what needs to be cleaned. Our rates are also affordable, starting as low as $25 per hour.”
The student cleaners will provide their own cleaning supplies except for vacuums, which home and business owners must provide, Sweeple’s website notes.
Sweeple conducts thorough background checks on its student employees. Additionally, student workers must be non-smokers and have a GPA of at least 2.8.
“We introduce you to your Sweeple through a bio sheet,” Adam Bassett said. “You’ll know their school, major, Greek affiliation and more before they ever come to clean your home.”
The Bassetts added they hope to continue to grow their clientele.
“The student interest has been overwhelming,” Adam Bassett said. “We are just hoping to better spread the word and let the community know this is available to them.”
Interested students may apply on Sweeple’s official website. Cleaning appointments are also scheduled through the website, the Bassetts note.
Added Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Laura Strickland,“We always appreciate and support the entrepreneurial spirit, especially small businesses. This is a wonderful partnership for our area college students and will also be a great service to our residents and business owners in need.”
To learn more about Sweeple, visit www.sweeple.co.