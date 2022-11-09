 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

College parking lot check results in pot charges

A Memphis, Tenn., resident has been charged with felony marijuana possession after being arrested on the Talladega College campus early Sunday morning.

Malcolm Lewis Lomax II, 26, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Total bond was set at $8,500. 