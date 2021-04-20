College football: Jakari Robinson commits to Memphis

Former Munford standout Jakari Robinson committed to play football at Memphis on Thursday.
The highly touted center originally committed to Arkansas State on April 8, but a decision on intraconference by the American Athletic Conference on the following day made Robinson reconsider his decision.
Robinson de-committed from Arkansas State on Tuesday night which opened up the opportunity for him to commit to Memphis.
“People don’t know that I was committed to Memphis a month ago,” Robinson said.” It wasn’t public because they (American Athletic Conference) didn’t allow in conference transfers so we couldn’t transfer from team to team like I am doing now. I filed a waiver but it got denied. When that happened, I was like there is no way so I picked Arkansas State. The coaches kept pressing the athletic directors to vote on conference transfers and it got approved the day after I committed. I had a lot to think about and I prayed on it. I was like I love Arkansas State, but Memphis was my first love. I just felt like I couldn’t go on with that decision. As soon as I hit the portal, I had all kinds of schools to hit me up like Florida State and Colorado among others schools but Memphis had my heart.”
Having the opportunity to be coached by a former offensive lineman that has NFL experience is one of the many factors that made Memphis an attractive destination for Robinson.
“Having a coach that’s an o-line guy you can’t go wrong with that,” Robinson said. “The system, Memphis is known for its high-powered offense. It was really an offer that I couldn’t really resist. They have done a great job recruiting they have a nice transfer quarterback coming in from Arizona. I’m going to be coming in with a tackle that is transferring from TCU. It is also another tackle there that transferred from Michigan State. They already had an All-American guard, so we are putting something together that could be very special.”
Robinson will not be the only person from Talladega County in Memphis’ football program. Former Sylacauga standout Kyle Pope is a defensive coach for the Tigers. Robinson said Pope was one of the first coaches to reach out to him as soon as he entered his name in the transfer portal.
“When I committed to Cincinnati, he told me that he loves players from the crib (Alabama),” Robinson said. “He said he has been watching me ever since. Even this year, (when we played Memphis) we didn’t get to talk but I could see him staring at me. Even though I didn’t play that game a lot of Memphis players showed me love because I have played against them and they know what I can do. Me and Coach Pope clicked from the beginning. It is going to be amazing to have some more Bama guys up there with me.”
Robinson hates that he had to take back his commitment from Arkansas State, but the graduate transfer said he had to do what he felt was right for him and his family.
“At the end of the day you have to realize that it is all a business just like the other way around with colleges pulling players offers,” Robinson said.” They respected my decision because nobody can make the decision what’s best for me except me. At the end of the day, it is all love and no disrespect. We both handled the situation very well. I wish them nothing but the best going forward. “
Robinson and the Tigers will travel to take on Arkansas State on September 11.
Robinson will also have an opportunity to face his former teammates if both teams advance to the AAC championship.
Robinson had a stellar career at Cincinnati as he started 24 games.
“A lot of my teammates hit me up when I figured out that I was going to Memphis,” he said. “They were sad that we were not on the schedule. Just as excited as I am to play my former team they are just as excited to play me. It’s all love, it is definitely a funny feeling. Words really can’t describe how it feels it’s just crazy. “