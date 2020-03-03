College basketball: Talladega College men host Philander Smith in opening round of GCAC tourney tonight

The Talladega College men’s basketball team will host Philander Smith College (Little Rock, Arkansas) in a Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal tonight at 7:30.
Tornadoes head coach Chris Wright said Tuesday the GCAC provides a good level of play, with several teams ranked in the Top 25 nationally.
This will be the third time his squad has faced Philander Smith.
“Going into the conference tournament this week, we want to build some positive momentum and, hopefully, continue to play really well,” Wright said. “They are really athletic and they’re extremely talented. We beat them at their place (89-83), and then, we did not play well. They beat us here (76-72).
“I think our guys will come out with a lot of energy. We’re obviously going to tweak some things from a game plan standpoint, but at this point of the year, there’s not a whole lot of secrets. They know what we do, and obviously, we know what they do.”
Ranked No. 25 in the NAIA poll, Talladega College (23-7) finished third in the conference behind Xavier University of Louisiana and Tougaloo College (Mississippi).
“We qualified for the national tournament in Kansas City (Missouri),” he said. “Obviously, that’s a huge goal for us to be able to get there every year and have a chance to compete for a national title.
“I’m proud of our guys (for their work) down the stretch. We’ve done a nice job. I thought we lost a couple games that we shouldn’t have lost throughout the year, but we’re playing well at the right time.”
Wright said three seniors on his squad help take on leadership roles.
“Phil Winston, our starting point guard, has done a great job of being vocal here as the season has progressed,” Wright said. “I’ve been really proud of him whether we’re winning or even when we’ve had rough patches. He’s been very encouraging and tried to stay positive. It’s been great to see him grow into that role this year.”
The second member of that trio, Jon Warren, has been with Wright for three seasons.
“He’s another guy that just gets it, just shows up every day, works hard and is just a really good leader,” Wright said. “He has definitely played his part and is extremely unselfish. He’s just a winner and helps you win a lot of games.”
Morris Dunnigan, the leading scorer on the team and in the conference, is a player Wright said leads through actions.
“He has a chance to be the conference Player of the Year,” Wright said. “His leadership -- he’s more of a quiet guy, but he shows up everyday and he’s just a businessman. He comes in, works, does his job and produces at a high level.
“He doesn’t ever get rattled. His just even-keeled demeanor has been really good for us as well.”
Wright said it would be huge for the program if it could advance through the tournament and bring home a title before the national tournament.
“I think we were a little disappointed in where we finished in the league,” he said. “In a very good conference, we finished third, but we want to win a conference championship.
“We feel like we’re playing well at the right time and we’ve got to win three games this week in order to do it. We definitely have the capability of it.”
With success brewing in both the men’s and women’s basketball programs at Talladega College, Wright said seeing each other do well helps raise each program’s profile.
“Coach (Kevin) Herod does a great job as a coach,” Wright said. “He’s also my boss, being the athletic director. He’s obviously done a tremendous job with the women’s program. It’s like the old saying goes: ‘A rising tide lifts all boats.’
“For sure, I think both of our programs benefit from each other’s success. We want it to be a culture of winning and of excellence here in the Athletic Department, so it’s been really fun to see how dominant they’ve been in the conference this year.”