College announces hiring of new admissions director

Talladega College announced that Derrick Robertson has been named associate vice president and executive director of admissions and enrollment management services.

The announcement called Robertson an experienced enrollment management professional with 15 years of service in higher education. His career accomplishments, the college said, include outstanding work performed at institutions ranging from small, private liberal arts colleges to large, urban research universities.

Before his arrival in Talladega, Robertson served as senior director of undergraduate admissions at Northern Kentucky University.

As an integral member of the enrollment and degree management team, his responsibilities included providing leadership on committees that focused on access, territory management, recruitment and marketing strategies, pipeline development initiatives, student success, retention, systemic and institutional barrier assessment, re-imagining financial aid timelines and other strategic institutional priorities.

“Robertson is a highly-regarded leader in the field of admissions and enrollment management,” said Talladega College Senior Vice President for Student Life and Success Dr. Pernella Rowena Deams. “His expertise, experience, and enthusiasm for learning make him a great asset to the college.”

Robertson credits his commitment to the field of admissions and enrollment management to his early work on behalf of nonprofit mentoringorganizations, where he became passionate about steering youth participants to opportunities at colleges and universities. Inspired by that experience, he applied for and was given his first formal opportunity to work in admissions at Williams College.

He went on to serve as associate director of on-campus recruitment for Ithaca College and as director of recruitment for the largest academic college and liberal arts arm of the University of Cincinnati — the College of Arts & Sciences.

He is a native of Opelousas, La., and a two-time HBCU graduate. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Southern University and A&M College, a master’s degree in higher education administration with a certificate in assessment and institutional research from Sam Houston State University, and a Juris Doctor (JD) from the Southern University Law Center.

His extensive list of accolades includes executive director of the District of Ohio Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. (2018-22); National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) president of the Greater Cincinnati Alumni Chapter (2018-22); and Student Government Association (SGA) president at Southern University and A&M College (2000-2001). He is a three-time recipient of the Delta Gamma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.’s Brother of the Year (2016, 2017 & 2019) and a GQ Magazine Man of the Year (2005).