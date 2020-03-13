Coleman Lake opens for season on Sunday

If you’re ready to get away from it all, including a cell phone signal, Coleman Lake Campground is ready for you.
Located in the Talladega National Forest and maintained by the U.S. Forest Service Shoal Creek District, the 21-acre campground will open this Sunday and will stay open until Dec. 6, according to Leslie Hodge, natural resource officer.
Thirty-nine camping sites on two unnamed paved loops accommodate recreational vehicles or tent campers. Hardwoods and pines provide shade at each campsite.
A 2-mile trail surrounds the lake, taking hikers across bridges and past informative signs and various types of plants and trees. The Pinhoti Trail, a long-distance hiking path, passes within 200 yards of the campground.
Boating, canoeing and kayaking are possible on the lake, but power boats are limited to trolling motors. A boat ramp is available. The lake is stocked with largemouth bass, crappie, bluegill and catfish for anglers.
A cordoned-off area can be used by swimmers during the warmer months. A large picnic pavilion seats 40 and is available on a first-come, first-served basis, or it can be reserved for $15.
Hodge said that this year the HVAC systems have been replaced in the bathhouses and the interiors have been repainted. A new pump has been installed in the well that provides water to the campground.
There is no cell phone coverage at the campground but an emergency phone is located in the day-use parking lot, according to Hodge.
Campground hosts have radios to call forest officials and public safety if needed.
Hodge said that most people like not being connected to the outside world.
“It’s a quiet and peaceful getaway to nature,” Hodge said.