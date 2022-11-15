 Skip to main content
Col. Robert L. Howard Veterans Home delivers care for 10 years

Broome speaks

Sgt. Bert Broome of Ragland speaks at the recent veterans home gathering in Pell City, telling of his role in the U.S. Marine Corps.

 Laura Nation / The Daily Home

It opened its doors to its first residents 10 years ago, and on Veterans Day last week the Col. Robert L. Howard Veterans Home in Pell City celebrated care for veterans of at least 900 families.

The grounds, interior design and concept for the facility resemble a small city in itself, built around a central great room fitted with cozy seating, a stacked stone fireplace that has hearths on all sides, natural light from the series of windows circling the room and lots of space for events and families to gather.