Col. Robert L. Howard Veterans Home delivers care for 10 years

It opened its doors to its first residents 10 years ago, and on Veterans Day last week the Col. Robert L. Howard Veterans Home in Pell City celebrated care for veterans of at least 900 families.
The grounds, interior design and concept for the facility resemble a small city in itself, built around a central great room fitted with cozy seating, a stacked stone fireplace that has hearths on all sides, natural light from the series of windows circling the room and lots of space for events and families to gather.
Its wings for residents stretch outward from this central great room, and a row of rooms offering services such as physical therapy, chapel meetings, a library and music room, a café for visitors, even a barber and beauty shop for personal care.
There are gardens and courtyards, porches and dining area in all the different wings of the sprawling building, and a flowing fountain area out front where residents gather and greet guests.
The result of efforts to build, locate, design and meet many criteria in the detailed process have been lauded by many, and there were many steps and many who helped make the vision come true for Pell City, said Rear Admiral USN, (Ret.) Kent Davis, who is a state commissioner for the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs.
He recalled the process for the occasion Friday, one that took much time and planning since the need for another such facility was acknowledged by the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2007.
Ten years ago, the doors were opened, and the first residents arrived to find a full slate of care and services within its walls.
Davis said when he got to see the finished facility, after returning from duty in Afganistan, he was “stunned.”
“And it’s just as beautiful a facility as it was 10 years ago,” he said.
For the Veterans Day occasion, Ragland resident Marine Corps Sgt. Bert Broome Jr. explained to the crowd what service and being a veteran meant for him.
He enlisted in the Marine Corps after graduating from Gadsden High School in 1987, and served six years.
From his roots in Alabama, he went with the Corps to the Persian Gulf, which turned out to be a “life-changing experience,” he said.
Broome said the list of what being a veteran means is “endless” for him, for example, it allows him to do things in his community to help others.
“But it was a shock when I got there,” he said, referring to active duty. There are memories from that period — such as of relentless training to prepare for missions, or of the normal fear that would be part of dangerous missions — and those memories last a lifetime, he said.
Upon returning home, things are “just different,” he said, and many veterans feel they want to return to service.
Many veterans would find themselves “bouncing around from job to job,” as they worked their ways back into civilian life, he said.
“But you have to keep charging, that’s what we’d do,” Broome said. “And make the best out of each day. You know you served your country honorably.”
And the veterans who return from service, never forget the ones who didn’t, he said.
He found his way following his service because of God, and his family, he said.
“And, you minister to each other,” he said.
During the program, Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt reflected on his thoughts of the day, the veterans who served, stepped up to the duty and provide legacies for others.
Pruitt told the veterans who assembled for the event they were “proof of God’s plan.”
“God selected each and every one of you to serve us,” he said. “We’ll never lose sight of that. This is a reminder to all of us that as long as there are veterans, your service is honored.”