TALLADEGA -- Pamela Cook with Coca-Cola Bottling Company United will serve as keynote speaker for the Talladega College Founders’ Day Convocation on Thursday, Nov. 14.
Cook is the company’s director of multicultural marketing and community affairs. The ceremony will be at 10:30 a.m. inside Callanan Gymnasium.
Cook is responsible for multicultural marketing and community relations initiatives throughout Coca-Cola’s central region, which includes Alabama, the panhandle of Florida, the Tennessee Valley area and parts of Georgia, a Talladega College press release notes.
Her role also includes “continuing Coca-Cola United’s initiatives to strengthen partnerships with HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities).”
Cook is a seasoned media and marketing professional with almost 20 years of experience, the release adds. Her expertise includes developing marketing and advertising strategies, along with creating growth strategies for targeted market areas.
Prior to joining Coca-Cola, she was employed by Cox Radio and Cumulus Media as an account executive and general sales manager. Additionally, Cook has served as director of marketing for Western Hills Mall in Fairfield, Alabama.
She is a graduate of Talladega College’s FastTrack program.
