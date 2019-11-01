TALLADEGA -- A group of 17 coaches, administrators and student-athletes from Mexico toured the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind campus in Talladega on Friday to learn more about the development and promotion of sports and physical education for people with disabilities.
The educational excursion for the Mexican delegation began Oct. 27 in Birmingham at the Lakeshore Foundation and the University of Alabama at Birmingham and concludes Nov. 10 in Colorado Springs.
While at AIDB, the participants engaged in clinics and sessions with staff and students.
“It’s been rewarding to share our resources and tools with them,” AIDB President Dr. John Mascia said.
The Sports Visitor Program is a partnership between the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) and Family Health International 360, a nonprofit human development organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for people across the globe.
The trip was made possible by the U.S. Department of State’s Sports Diplomacy Division programs.
During its visit, the group toured the Marianna Greene Henry Special Equestrian Arena, the Warren Museum at Manning Hall and the gyms of the Alabama School for the Blind and the Alabama School for the Deaf.
“It’s been so interesting to learn from the participants today about how they are faced with the same challenges back home in Mexico,” Mascia said. “Unfortunately, Mexico also many areas stricken with poverty, which lack the resources to aid those who are blind, deaf or multidisabled. We are very grateful to the state for their support of AIDB and providing us with the needed tools and resources, but it’s a challenge we face.
“The conversations today have been really special. It’s been a learning experience for us, too.”
According to the release, the program’s purpose is “for participants to gain insight on how sports can empower emerging leaders to promote disability rights and inclusiveness,” while allowing “participants to meet with local experts on topics such as facilities administration, sports marketing, athlete development, coaching education and action planning to increase public, private and people-to-people linkages between their home countries and the United States.”
To learn more about the U.S. Sports Visitor Program, visit https://sportsvisitorenvoy.org/
