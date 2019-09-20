TALLADEGA -- It may have been a long time coming, but Friday night the players and coaches of Talladega High’s 2018-19 state championship basketball team were presented with their rings just before the school’s football game against Lincoln.
About 30 championship rings were awarded to each of the players on the team, head coach Chucky Miller, Miller’s three assistant coaches and the team’s videographers, bookkeepers, statisticians and gatekeepers. THS Principal Dr. Darius Williams and Superintendent Tony Ball were given rings as well.
After the ceremony, Miller said, “I really want to thank everyone who made this possible, from the alumni, the alumni classes, friends, the mayor and council, the County Commission, Talladega College, everyone who helped.
“There were a lot of people who donated (money for the rings) anonymously, and we appreciate their help, too. It was a great honor, and it was well-deserved. This is a great bunch we’ve got here.”
Miller apologized if he left anyone out.
“That was just to name a few, there were so many who helped,” he said. “I know we’re all very proud, very happy. This is a great night.”
Williams was also grateful.
“The love just started pouring in immediately,” he said. “People started asking, ‘What do we need to do?’ and ‘What’s the plan?’ Whole classes started donating, and so did individual alums, businesses, restaurants, anonymous donors.
“The whole city came together to show how proud we were and how much notoriety these boys had gained not just for Talladega High School, but for their city as a whole.
“It just goes to show that this city can be of one accord. And I’m looking forward to seeing what they accomplish this year. We’ve got a great group returning.”
In early March, Talladega defeated West Limestone 60-48 in the Class 4A championship game in Birmingham to capture the basketball program’s first-ever state title.