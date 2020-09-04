CMP, Presbyterian Home join forces for annual 5K run fundraiser (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- The Civilian Marksmanship Program announced it will be going forward with its third annual 5K Range Run and 1K Fun Run to benefit the Presbyterian Home for Children on Sept. 19.
“Despite most area races cancelling for the year, CMP is thrilled to announce the continuation (of the annual events),” according to CMP writer Ashley Brugnone. “Last year, over 100 participants of all ages participated in this event. As in past years, all proceeds will benefit the Presbyterian Home … and CMP youth marksmanship programs.”
Brugnone went on to write in a press release, “The event is held at CMP’s Talladega Marksmanship Park, located near the famous Talladega Superspeedway. The 500 acre facility, coined the ‘Home of Marksmanship,’ offers a variety of rifle, pistol and shotgun opportunities and is open to the public all year long.”
Presbyterian Home President Doug Marshall said, “We are incredibly thankful for our friends at CMP for hosting the third annual 5K & 1K Fun Run at the world classTalladega Marksmanship Park.
“Because of CMP and our other faithful partners, we are able to continue to provide a path of hope … to the children, young adults and families entrusted to us at the Presbyterian Home for Children. We really hope to help CMP grow this Range Run into one of the premiere events in Alabama.”
Brugnone added, “Although it is CMP’s hope to hold our upcoming events, please keep in mind that we may have to cancel due to COVID-19 issues. For those events that we do conduct, we will follow the appropriate state’s guidelines and recommendations.
“We continue to monitor the venue state’s guidelines and recommendations (and) adjust our procedures based on those guidelines and common sense. As always, the safety of our customers and employees is our priority.
“Since the race is held within an enclosure of the park, the decision was made to hold the race as planned. Extra measures to ensure the safety of everyone involved will be put in place, including a staggered start for each race and social distancing while within the park. All runners in the 5K will have individual timing chips, so start times will not affect placement in age group or overall times.”
Both runs will be held on courses designed along the existing paved paths inside the park, allowing an open space for all participants as well as the opportunity to flow through and explore several unique areas of the facility, according to the release.
Ample parking is available on site, with the clubhouse offering clean restrooms, a fully stocked store and, perhaps most importantly, air conditioning.
This year’s events will feature only a pared down opening ceremony, and awards will be mailed to the winners. Food will be distributed in to-go bags, and hand sanitizer will be everywhere.
The 5K will begin at 7 a,m., and the fun run will start an hour later. Awards go to the top three overall males and top three overall females, as well as the top finishers per age group. Door prizes will be drawn at random.
Entry fee is $25 for the 5K, with members of the military, their families and members of the Anniston and Gadsden Runners Clubs paying $15.
Entry for the fun run is $5.
T-shirts are guaranteed only for those who register before Sept. 10.