CMP 5K, Fun Run to benefit facility’s youth programs, Presbyterian Home, sees participation grow by nearly one-third

TALLADEGA -- Through a cloudy sky and pleasant fall-like temps, the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) hosted its annual CMP 5K Range & 1K Fun Run on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Held at the organization’s Talladega Marksmanship Park, the third year of the race brought in the largest attendance yet for the event.
Participation increased by nearly one-third from last year’s run, with a total of 143 athletes registered for the 5K and Fun Run – 57 percent female and 43 percent male, coming from as far as Arkansas to compete. Ages ranged from 3 to 72.
Proceeds from the 5K Range & 1K Fun Run benefited the youth programs of the CMP and the Presbyterian Home for Children in Talladega. Awards were presented to the top overall male and female as well as for the top runners from designated age groups.
With the ongoing pandemic, extra measures to ensure the safety of everyone involved were exercised, including a staggered start for each race. Runners wore microchips to record their finish in order to properly place overall times within each age group.
Kristi Morton, 42, of Cumming, Georgia, was the top overall female with a chip time of 24:05.3. Jacoby Dove, 28, of Eastaboga, topped the male competition, finishing with a chip time of 21:54.9. For a full list of results, including top age group performers, visit https://thecmp.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/CMP5KResults_2020.pdf.
During the event, participants run through the 500 acres of CMP’s Talladega Marksmanship Park, which features paved trails and scenic views of the Alabama mountains.
The course weaves through the rolling landscape of the facility, giving guests a unique tour of the many rifle, pistol and shotgun ranges on the grounds.
The CMP and the Presbyterian Home for Children thank all of the sponsors, volunteers, staff and runners for another year of competition and fun. Photos of the event can be viewed on the CMP’s Zenfolio page at https://cmp1.zenfolio.com/p959391945 – free to download!