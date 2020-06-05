Clint Johnson bringing Violence Interrupters back to Talladega starting Sunday

TALLADEGA -- Clint Johnson and the grassroots organization he assembled in Talladega a few years ago, the Violence Interrupters, are back, according to a statement released earlier this week.
The revived organization will be hosting an open-to-all, virtual 10-week session on life skills for any youngster in grades 4-12, according to the release.
The first presentation in the series will be Sunday, June 7, starting at 6 p.m., with subsequent presentations each following Sunday at the same time for the next 10 weeks.
“This powerful introduction to our Life Skills series, called ‘The Reality Ride,’ brings an eye-opening look at the daily struggles today’s youth face at home, at school and with their peers,” the release says. “We will explore real world strategies for recognizing and avoiding the pitfalls that trap too many young people along the path to reaching their life goals.”
The Zoom identification is 381 908 5709, with the password 8kDDes.
Johnson is a Talladega native and graduate of Talladega High School.
He spent 20 years in Indianapolis but returned to his hometown in 2015 and established the Violence Interrupters later that same year.
In the spring of 2016, he presented the Talladega City Council with a Crime Prevention and Reduction Plan, which the council never attempted to implement. At the time, the city was also in the midst of a slew of violent crimes, including numerous shootings and at least two homicides.