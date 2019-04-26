TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY -- Clint Bowyer’s strategy heading into Sunday’s GEICO 500 is to use the same plan he did last fall.
The driver of the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Ford stayed up front all day and finished second behind teammate Aric Almirola in the October 2018 race.
Bowyer hopes he can have that same success Sunday.
“Whether you are at Talladega, Texas or anywhere in between, out front is where everybody wants to be,” Bowyer said. “Out front is the hardest place to get to and out front is the hardest place to stay.
“So many things can happen in a plate race like this. We have seen videos of myself even where I pasted Jeff Burton coming to the line. My teammate, Kevin Harvick, made a pass coming to the line. Those scenarios can happen as long as the caution doesn’t come out before then.
“It is so many scenarios where they can take the win from you if you are in second place. Out front is always the place to be no matter where you are.”
Stewart Haas-Racing drivers finished first through fourth at Talladega last fall. The team worked together to lead 155 of 193 laps. Bowyer said teammates and manufacturers work together at all tracks, but it happens more at superspeedways.
“The team aspect is played out more than any on these plate tracks like Talladega,” Bowyer said. “You are working so hard with your spotter. You are trying to visualize the scenario that you need to be in with the right car and right place for that magical push.
“Then all of a sudden, is that push going to be there, is he going to try to get around me or side draft off me? Is he going to stay with me?
“I think that’s where the strategy comes down to; it is making sure you do a good enough job and put yourself in the scenario where the car behind you has no choice but to benefit from pushing you. That’s the key to having success here.”
Bowyer is eighth in the standings. Through nine races, he has five top-10 finishes and three top-fives. He has four straight top-sevens after a slow start to the season on the West Coast.
“Everybody works hard in the offseason, puts in the due diligence and works hard to make sure that we hit the ground running, and sometimes that doesn’t work,” Bowyer said. “Last year with the Stewart-Haas cars, we did. We rolled through the West Coast swing, came out with a handful of confidence, didn’t really need to work on much.
“We had a lot of strength and a few weaknesses we needed to polish up, but we really were strong early and got that points base established and rode that wave through the summer months.
“This year, we missed it. We weren’t exactly where we wanted to be, where we thought we’d be.
“But once you get back (home) with the group that we have, a group of racers, in the trenches at Stewart-Haas Racing, you knew it wouldn’t take long to get to the punch and get our cars right.”
With Talladega having a new rule pack for Sunday’s race, there is level of uncertainty for Bowyer and the other drivers, but uncertainty is something that Bowyer doesn't mind.
“If you woke up every day of your life and knew what the future holds, that would be a pretty boring life,” Bowyer said. “That’s what is cool about Talladega. A lot of people wake up in the morning wishing the night before didn’t happen at Talladega. Nonetheless, I hope (I have a) hangover Monday morning celebrating this Sunday victory.”